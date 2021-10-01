TAIPEI, Taiwan — China sent 38 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in the largest display of force this year on China's National Day.

The People's Liberation Army flew 25 fighter jets Friday in the first maneuver, then sent an additional 13 planes that night. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The first group of planes included 18 J-16 fighter jets and two H-6 bombers.

Last week, China flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan's involvement in international organizations.