China says there are no negotiations with the US over tariffs

Trump had put 145% tariffs on imports from China, while China hit back with 125% tariffs on U.S. products. While Trump has given other countries a 90-day pause on the tariffs, as their leaders pledged to negotiate with the U.S., China remained the exception. Instead, Beijing raised its own tariffs and deployed other economic measures in response while vowing to ''fight to the end.'' For example, China restricted exports of rare earth minerals and raised multiple cases against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization.