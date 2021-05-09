BEIJING — China's space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket re-entered Earth's atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.
Beefed-up Israel police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem
Israeli police on Saturday clashed with Palestinian protesters outside Jerusalem's Old City during the holiest night of Ramadan in a show of force that threatened to deepen the holy city's worst religious unrest in several years. Earlier, police blocked busloads of pilgrims headed to Jerusalem for prayer at Islam's third holiest site.
Myanmar junta brands ousted lawmakers 'terrorists'
Myanmar's junta has labeled a shadow government of lawmakers and politicians ousted in a February coup and a people's defense force that is being set up to confront security forces as terrorist groups.
Melting glaciers in northern Italy are exposing frozen World War I relics
Punishing weather tested the soldiers fighting in the Alps and preserved their barracks.
US Navy seizes arms shipment in Arabian Sea amid Yemen war
The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized an arms shipment hidden aboard a vessel in the Arabian Sea, the latest such interdiction by sailors amid the long-running war in Yemen.