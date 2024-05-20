BEIJING — China's Ministry of Commerce announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies Monday for arms sales to Taiwan, on the day of Taiwan's presidential inauguration.
The companies include Boeing's Defense, Space & Security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
China sanctions Boeing, two U.S. defense contractors for Taiwan arms sales
China's Ministry of Commerce announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies Monday for arms sales to Taiwan, on the day of Taiwan's presidential inauguration.
Business
Russian court freezes assets of 2 German banks in gas project dispute
A court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has ordered the seizing of assets of Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in the country, the Russia state news agency Tass says. The order is in response to a lawsuit over the planned construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal in the Baltic Sea.
Business
Plan to boost Uber and Lyft driver pay in Minnesota advances in state Legislature
A plan to boost pay for Uber and Lyft drivers in Minnesota that lawmakers believe would prevent the companies from leaving the market advanced in the state Legislature on Sunday, hours before the deadline for lawmakers to pass bills before they adjourn.
Nation
Ed Dwight, America's first Black astronaut candidate, finally goes to space 60 years later
Ed Dwight, America's first Black astronaut candidate, finally rocketed into space 60 years later, flying with Jeff Bezos' rocket company on Sunday.
Business
Bruce Nordstrom, who helped grow family-led department store chain, dies at 90
Bruce Nordstrom, a retail executive who helped expand his family's Pacific Northwest department store chain into an upscale national brand, has died.