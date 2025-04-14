Wires

China reports its exports surged 12.4% in March while imports fell as Trump moved to raise US tariffs.

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 3:26AM

BANGKOK — China reports its exports surged 12.4% in March while imports fell as Trump moved to raise US tariffs.

