China punches back as world weighs how to deal with higher US tariffs

In Italy, Premier Giorgia Meloni told state TV she believes the 20% U.S. tariffs on exports from Europe were wrong, but ‘’it is not the catastrophe that some are making it out to be.‘’ Her government planned to meet next week with representatives of affected sectors to formulate plans. ‘’We need to open an honest discussion on the matter with the Americans, with the goal, at least from my point of view, of removing tariffs, not multiplying them,‘’ Meloni said.