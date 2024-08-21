China opens investigation into EU dairy exports as trade tensions flare

The EU's draft decision on final EV tariffs made mostly minor modifications to the provisional rates. Autos exported by BYD, the largest EV maker in China, would face a 17% tariff, while those from Shanghai-based SAIC Motor would be hit with the highest rate of 36.3%. Tesla, which exports autos from China, was given a tariff of 9% ''at this stage'' after it requested an examination of the specific subsidies it had received, the EU Commission said.