BEIJING — China's Commerce Ministry announced Wednesday it will launch an investigation into whether unfair trade practices were adopted by the European Union in its probe of Chinese companies.
It said the investigation will focus on wind power, photovoltaics, security equipment and others and will be completed before nexxt Jan. 10.
