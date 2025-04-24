JIUQUAN, China — China launches 3 astronauts to replace crew on Chinese space station, plans for crewed Moon landing grow nearer.
China launches 3 astronauts to replace crew on Chinese space station, plans for crewed Moon landing grow nearer
China launches 3 astronauts to replace crew on Chinese space station, plans for crewed Moon landing grow nearer.
The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 9:22AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
China launches 3 astronauts to replace crew on Chinese space station, plans for crewed Moon landing grow nearer
China launches 3 astronauts to replace crew on Chinese space station, plans for crewed Moon landing grow nearer.