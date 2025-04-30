China lashes out at US as tensions escalate over a space observatory in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile — China struck a defiant stance on Tuesday in response to American concerns about Beijing's efforts to expand its influence in the resource-rich South American nation of Chile, escalating tensions over a Chinese astronomical venture in Chile's arid north.
At a press conference Tuesday in Chile's capital of Santiago, China's ambassador to Chile, Niu Qingbao, lambasted the United States for ''interfering in Chile's sovereign right to independently choose its partners'' and spreading "disinformation about the project.''
The astronomy project stems from a 2023 agreement between China's state-run National Astronomical Observatory and Chile's Catholic University of the North to work on a powerful space observatory in the country's vast northern Atacama Desert. The proposed high-resolution telescope would be able to observe near-Earth objects, which are classified as asteroids or comets.
But the project quickly became entangled in China's spiraling rivalry with the Trump administration.
Worries in Washington have mounted over China's clout on America's doorstep, as Beijing builds infrastructure, boosts investment in agriculture, energy, mining and other sectors across Latin America and displaces the U.S. as the region's biggest trading partner.
During his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month, Brandon Judd, Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Chile, raised alarm about China's growing footprint in one of Latin America's most prosperous and stable countries. As ambassador, he said he would seek to persuade Chile that ''we are the better trade partner.''
''We are the better partner in everything, whether it's Antarctica, fisheries, marine conservation — in all of the areas that are very important to Chile,'' Judd told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "We will continue to strengthen our ties to Chile and limit China's access to all of the resources that Chile might have available.''
In grilling Judd, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire described China's planned telescope in Chile — as well as its space mission control station already operating in neighboring Argentina — as markers for Beijing's global power ambitions.