TAIPEI, Taiwan — China is holding large-scale naval and air force exercises circling Taiwan and outlying islands.
China is holding large-scale naval and air force exercises circling Taiwan and outlying islands
China is holding large-scale naval and air force exercises circling Taiwan and outlying islands.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 1:12AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.