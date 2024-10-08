BEIJING — China imposes provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese electric cars.
China imposes provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese electric cars
China imposes provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese electric cars.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 7:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
More than a dozen states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children
More than a dozen states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children.