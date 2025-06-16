China gets boost in retail sales as export goods stay home, while tariffs hit factory output

BANGKOK — China's economy managed a mixed economic performance in May, as retail sales jumped while factory output slowed in the face of higher U.S. tariffs.
Data released Monday showed retail sales rose 6.4% from a year earlier, helped partly by promotions of products stranded as shipments were suspended due to higher tariffs.
A major online shopping festival also helped entice consumers to spend more. The June 18 shopping extravaganza started last month, with online sellers offering discounts on many products.
But factory output and exports still took a hit from the tariffs, even though many of the increases in import duties have been delayed as Beijing and Washington negotiate a trade deal.
Manufacturing output rose 5.8% in May year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics said, compared with 6.1% in April and 7.7% in March. Factory activity surged earlier in the year but has slowed as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs took effect.
China earlier reported its exports to the United States fell 35% in May from a year earlier, while total exports rose 4.8% in May from a year earlier, much lower than economists' forecasts and down sharply from an 8.1% jump in April.
Overall, economists said the world's second largest economy had weathered the threat of hikes in tariffs relatively well.
But signs of weakness persist as a slump in the property market has yet to reverse.