BEIJING — Chinese exports grew in April by 8.5% to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, in spite of weakening global demand.
But imports shrank at a faster pace, with the total slumping 7.9% to $205.2 billion compared to the same time last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.
