China dominates solar. Trump tariffs target China. For US solar industry, that means higher costs

Mike Summers was eager to install solar at his home in Ohio for years, and after he finally replaced his aging roof this year, his solar contractor swung into action. His system — including 19 panels and a battery backup — went up this week, and Summers considers himself lucky.
''I'm glad to have done it when I did,'' said Summers, a former mayor in his city of Lakewood just west of Cleveland. He'll get about $10,000 in tax credits on his $39,000 investment, but nearly as important is that all the equipment was readily available.
Other hopeful solar buyers may have a much harder time in coming months. President Donald Trump's escalating trade war with China threatens to crimp a massive source of solar panels and parts, with experts saying the cost of projects will certainly rise as China retaliates.
China accounted for at least 80% of the components of solar panels as recently as 2022, according to an International Energy Agency report, especially polysilicon, glass and solar cells. Solar also demands increasing critical mineral supplies, of which China is a key player across the globe, and electronics.
In the U.S., private industry has poured $18.2 billion into developing a domestic supply chain in recent years, according to Atlas Public Policy, that includes everything from the ingots and wafers that make up panels to electrical and structural components to assembly of the panels themselves. Most of that came from the Inflation Reduction Act passed during former President Joe Biden's administration, with massive funding for clean energy investment.
But that won't come close to replacing what China produces.
''Really everybody's losing when you think about it, because the systems are costing more for the customers and it's also just making it more difficult, in some ways, for us to do business,'' said Brian DiPaolo, assistant sales manager at Cleveland-based solar installer YellowLite, which is doing Summers' project. DiPaolo said some customers are holding off on plans until there is more clarity. The company still stocked up on solar panels, made in North America, a month ago to stay competitive in coming months.
''We're seeing both international as well as domestic manufacturers of the equipment increasing their costs to prepare for the tariffs," DiPaolo said. ''You think that the domestic manufacturers would keep their prices down because they don't get hit by the tariffs, but they're seeing this added demand for their equipment.''