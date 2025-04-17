China dominates solar. Trump tariffs target China. For US solar industry, that means higher costs

''Really everybody's losing when you think about it, because the systems are costing more for the customers and it's also just making it more difficult, in some ways, for us to do business,'' said Brian DiPaolo, assistant sales manager at Cleveland-based solar installer YellowLite, which is doing Summers' project. DiPaolo said some customers are holding off on plans until there is more clarity. The company still stocked up on solar panels, made in North America, a month ago to stay competitive in coming months.