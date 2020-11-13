BEIJING — China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.
"We respect the choice of the American people," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. "We congratulate Mr. Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms. Harris."
Wang added, "at the same time, the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures."
