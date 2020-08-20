BEIJING — A Chinese Commerce Ministry official said Thursday that talks with the U.S. on a trade agreement that were postponed last week will be held "soon."
The unnamed ministry official said the two sides had decided to hold the talks in coming days. the official gave no further details.
The "Phase 1″ agreement set in January, which brought a truce in a punishing tariff war between the two biggest economies, called for talks to be held after six months.
Those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the talks that were cancelled last weekend were to be held online.
