BEIJING — China on Friday blocked imports from an Australian beef producer after reporting a banned drug was found in its meat.
Imports of beef from John Dee Warwick Pty. Ltd. that contained the banned chemical, chloramphenicol, were destroyed, the General Administration of Customs of China announced.
China earlier blocked imports of beef from Australia's largest producers in what political analysts suggested was a dispute over trade rules.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Wild windstorm kills 3, taints water in Melbourne, Australia
A wild storm that hit Australia's second-largest city knocked out power to 56,000 homes, contaminated the water supply and felled trees that killed three people, authorities said Friday.
World
China blocks imports from Australian beef producer
China on Friday blocked imports from an Australian beef producer after reporting a banned drug was found in its meat.
World
Israeli dig unearths large trove of early Islamic gold coins
Israeli archaeologists announced Monday the discovery of a trove of early Islamic gold coins found during recent salvage excavations near the central city of Yavne.
World
Brazil legislators press president to keep ethanol tariff
A group of Brazilian lawmakers made a final push Thursday to try to convince President Jair Bolsonaro not to reduce tariffs on American ethanol, a major Trump administration request.
World
North Korean leader thankful typhoon damage wasn't worse
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a western coastal area hit by a typhoon and expressed relief the damage wasn't worse, state media said Friday.