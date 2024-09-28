China, at UN, warns against 'expansion of the battlefield' in the Ukraine war

The Republic of China — the government in Taiwan established by Chiang Kai-shek — was a member of the United Nations until 1971, when the U.N. recognized the Beijing government. Since then, Beijing has worked to isolate Taiwan by rewarding nations that recognize it diplomatically and, sometimes, punishing those who do not. At every General Assembly high-level meeting, the leaders of scattered Taiwan-supporting nations — usually small ones — lament at the rostrum about the island's government being shunned by the international community.