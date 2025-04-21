China and Indonesia agree to boost maritime security cooperation in South China Sea despite tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Indonesia and China said Monday they committed to maritime cooperation promoting safety and security in the South China Sea, amid longstanding Indonesian suspicions about China's actions in waters controlled by Jakarta.
The sides agreed to cooperate in infrastructure building, minerals development and joint security, the last being the most significant because of Indonesia's concerns over Chinese development near the Natuna island group in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.
While neither side mentioned the islands directly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the officials agreed to further enhance their security cooperation in a comprehensive and sustainable way.
''We will enhance law enforcement and security cooperation to jointly combat transnational (inaudible) cooperation,'' Wang said following the first joint meeting of foreign and defense ministers from the two sides in Beijing.
''We agreed that safeguarding peace and stability in the South China Sea is in line with the interests of all parties, and we will set up an example in maritime cooperation,'' Wang said, adding that the coast guards signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime security and safety.
Indonesia borders the strategic waterway through which an estimated $5 trillion in world trade passes annually, but it is not formally one of the six parties that share overlapping sovereign maritime claims with China. Such disputes have raised fears of a larger conflict that could put China and the U.S. on a collision course.
Despite that, China's southernmost territorial claim lies within Indonesia's 370-kilometer (200-nautical-mile) exclusive economic zone, and Indonesian security patrols routinely drive off or seize Chinese fishing boats, fueling tensions between the countries. Meanwhile, officials in Jakarta are mulling over Beijing's plans for the Natuna island chain, part of which lies inside China's ''nine-dash line,'' which it uses to roughly demarcate its claim to most of the South China Sea.
Chinese coast guard ships have escorted fishing vessels — some of which have been confronted by the Indonesian coast guard — while Indonesia has increased the number of patrols and size of garrisons on the hundreds of scattered islands.