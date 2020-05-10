Snowy Fishing Opener (For Some)
Thanks to Natalie Verness for this snowy picture from Norway Lake in Pine River. It was a snowy Fishing Opener there as well. Thankfully it didn't last too long, but it sure what a sock to the system after ice out. Thanks for the picture Verness', hope you're doing well !!
Sunday Weather Outlook
High temps on Sunday will be nearly -20F below average across the state, more reminiscent of late March. If you have any outdoor plans for Mom, you'll definitely want to bundle up! The good news is that Sunday *should* be the last chilly day for a while. High temps look to gradually warm over the next several days with highs approaching 70F again by next weekend!
Record Cold High Temps on Mother's Day (May 10th)?
Here's a list of some of the potential record cold high temperatures that could be set on Sunday. Rochester could tie their record cold high of 48F, which was set in 1948. The record cold high temperature in the Twin Cities is 43F, which was set in 1902.
Record Cold Low Temps on Monday, May 11th
There could even be some record cold low temps on Monday morning for places like Duluth, Hibbing, and International Falls. The record low temp in the Twin Cities is 27F set in 1946.
Drier Sunday and Early Week Time Frame
Our quick moving storm system that brought areas of rain (and snow) to the region on Saturday will shift southeast of the region on Sunday. It may be a bit damp to start the day Sunday, but the rest of the day looks dry as well as the early week time frame. Our next best chance of rain arrives midweek and possible again by the weekend. Stay tuned.
Precipitation Deficit Year to Date
Prior to Saturday's rain/snow mix, things have been pretty dry around the region. Take a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations around the state are running nearly -1.00" to -2.00" below average. We definitely could use a little more precipitation as we enter the warm season - lawns and gardens will start getting thirsty fast.
The 7 day forecast for the Twin Cities looks a bit chilly, especially through the first half of the week. However, temps by the end of the week could approach 70F, which will be pretty close to average at this time of the year. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities reaches 70F on May 17th.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we continue through the first half of May. Note that the next several days will be quite chilly. However, we'll gradually warm to near average highs once again by the end of the week and weekend ahead!
The Illusive 80F High Temp
Take a look at the chart below - it shows the first and last 80F highs of the year at MSP. Note that our last 80F high temp was on September 30th, when we hit 86F (nearly 7 months ago). Last year, we didn't hit 80F until May 16th. We typically see our first 80F high of the year on May 3rd. The earlier was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883.
Ice Out Dates 2020
A Mostly Gray and Cool Mother's Day 2020
By Paul Douglas
Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother s secret hope outlives them all, wrote Oliver Wendell Holmes.
I lost my mom 8 years ago. I sometimes wonder what she'd make of these times. She would say what all moms say when we're little. Be kind. Put yourself in other's shoes. Give people the benefit of a doubt. Leave the judging up to God.
While we're at it, try not to judge our crummy weather. First, it's free. Second, this cool phase is delaying severe weather season. As it (finally) warms we may see more frequent showers.
Spring growth is running about 10 days behind average due to dry weather in March and April. The timing was less than optimal with the Fishing Opener, but I was happy to see some rain.
More showers arrive Wednesday, as milder air approaches. 60s return by late week and models have us in the 70s next weekend.
I'm anxious for some semblance of normality. The last 2 days have brought a high fire risk, fog, frost, a freeze AND slushy snow up north. Help!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Scrappy clouds, gusty winds. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 45.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with patchy frost. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 34.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine, a nicer day. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 55.
TUESDAY: Sunny start, then clouds increase. Winds: W 3-8. High: 57.
WEDNESDAY: Damp with showery rains likely. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 36. High: 57.
THURSDAY: Partial clearing, trending milder. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and springy again. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 44. High: 68.
SATURDAY: Intervals of sun. Stray T-shower. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 50. High: 71.
This Day in Weather History
May 10th
1934: 'The Classic Dust Bowl' hits Minnesota. Extensive damage occurs over the region, with near daytime blackout conditions in the Twin Cities and west central Minnesota. Dust drifts cause hazardous travel, especially at Fairmont where drifts up to 6 inches are reported. Damage occurs to personal property due to fine dust sifting inside homes and businesses.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 10th
Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 1987)
Average Low: 47F (Record: 28F set in 1907)
Record Rainfall: 1.40" set in 1986
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1966
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 10th
Sunrise: 5:49am
Sunset: 8:30pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 41 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes and 26 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hours & 55 minute
Moon Phase for May 10th at Midnight
3.8 Days After Full "Flower" Moon
"May 7th at 5:45 AM CDT - Flowers are abundant everywhere. It was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight, look outside in the evening and learn a phrase useful to sky watchers. The phrase is: follow the arc to Arcturus, and drive a spike (or speed on) to Spica. You can use this phrase in any year. First locate the Big Dipper asterism in the northeastern sky. Then draw an imaginary line following the curve in the Dipper’s handle until you come to a bright orange star. This star is Arcturus in the constellation Bootes, known in skylore as the bear guard. Arcturus is a giant star with an estimated distance of 37 light-years. It’s special because it’s not moving with the general stream of stars, in the flat disk of the Milky Way galaxy. Instead, Arcturus is cutting perpendicularly through the galaxy’s disk at a tremendous rate of speed … some 100 miles (150 km) per second. Millions of years from now this star will be lost from the view of any future inhabitants of Earth, or at least those who are earthbound and looking with the eye alone. Now drive a spike or, as some say, speed on to Spica in the constellation Virgo."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Severe Weather Probabilities For May 10th
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for severe weather at this time of the year is typically across the Southern U.S., especially in northern Texas and into Oklahoma.