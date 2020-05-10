(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)

Snowy Fishing Opener (For Some)

Thanks to Aaron Weidner for the picture below, who braved the snow and cold during the Fishing Opener on Gull Lake. He reported cold winds and a few fish in the boat - Congrats!

Snowy Fishing Opener (For Some) Thanks to Natalie Verness for this snowy picture from Norway Lake in Pine River. It was a snowy Fishing Opener there as well. Thankfully it didn't last too long, but it sure what a sock to the system after ice out. Thanks for the picture Verness', hope you're doing well !!

Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis



After a somewhat soggy and even snowy Saturday and Saturday Night, our Mother's Day Sunday will be drier, but still quite chilly. We will wake up with temps in the 30s and with breezy north winds, it'll feel more like the 20s - BRR! Daytime highs will only warm into the 40s, which will be nearly -20F below average for this time of the year!

Sunday MSP Meteogram: Temp and Wind

Take a look at the meteograms below. The top one shows hourly temps, which will warm from the 30s early in the morning to the mid/upper 40s by the afternoon. The bottom meteogram shows wind gusts and direction. Note that NW wind gusts could exceed 20mph much of the day, which will make it feel even cooler, so bundle up, especially if you're going to be fishing.

Sunday Weather Outlook High temps on Sunday will be nearly -20F below average across the state, more reminiscent of late March. If you have any outdoor plans for Mom, you'll definitely want to bundle up! The good news is that Sunday *should* be the last chilly day for a while. High temps look to gradually warm over the next several days with highs approaching 70F again by next weekend! Record Cold High Temps on Mother's Day (May 10th)? Here's a list of some of the potential record cold high temperatures that could be set on Sunday. Rochester could tie their record cold high of 48F, which was set in 1948. The record cold high temperature in the Twin Cities is 43F, which was set in 1902. Record Cold Low Temps on Monday, May 11th There could even be some record cold low temps on Monday morning for places like Duluth, Hibbing, and International Falls. The record low temp in the Twin Cities is 27F set in 1946. Drier Sunday and Early Week Time Frame Our quick moving storm system that brought areas of rain (and snow) to the region on Saturday will shift southeast of the region on Sunday. It may be a bit damp to start the day Sunday, but the rest of the day looks dry as well as the early week time frame. Our next best chance of rain arrives midweek and possible again by the weekend. Stay tuned. Precipitation Deficit Year to Date Prior to Saturday's rain/snow mix, things have been pretty dry around the region. Take a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations around the state are running nearly -1.00" to -2.00" below average. We definitely could use a little more precipitation as we enter the warm season - lawns and gardens will start getting thirsty fast. Drought Outlook According to the US Drought Monitor, abonormally dry conditions have popped up across western MN. Interestingly, this is the first time parts of the state have been "Abnormally Dry" since last September. Sneaky Sunburn Potential...

It might be hard to believe, but the sun is as strong now as it is in early August! With that said, we are only about 6 weeks away from the Summer Solstice, so the UV index will continue to get more intense over the coming weeks. on Sunday, the UV Index will be considered "HIGH", which means that it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn on exposed skin.

Spring Allergies In Full Force

If you're a seasonal allergy sufferer, you might have noticed a little more itching and sneezing as of late. According to Pollen.com, the pollen count is running at Medium-High levels in Minneapolis right now.

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

The 7 day forecast for the Twin Cities looks a bit chilly, especially through the first half of the week. However, temps by the end of the week could approach 70F, which will be pretty close to average at this time of the year. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities reaches 70F on May 17th. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we continue through the first half of May. Note that the next several days will be quite chilly. However, we'll gradually warm to near average highs once again by the end of the week and weekend ahead! The Illusive 80F High Temp Take a look at the chart below - it shows the first and last 80F highs of the year at MSP. Note that our last 80F high temp was on September 30th, when we hit 86F (nearly 7 months ago). Last year, we didn't hit 80F until May 16th. We typically see our first 80F high of the year on May 3rd. The earlier was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. Ice Out Dates 2020

According to the MN DNR, most lakes across the state are ice free now with many going ice out last week. Lake Mille Lacs was ice free as of April 26th (average ice out April 25th). Leech Lake was ice out as of April 29th (average ice out April 28th). Upper Red was ice out April 30th (average ice out April 29th). Winnibigoshish was ice out on April 27th (average is April 27th). Lake of the Woods was ice out on May 2nd (average is May 3rd). Rainy Lake was ice out on May 2nd (average is May 4th).

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from May 16th - 22nd shows warmer than average temps bubbling up across much of the Central US. After several days below average and even dealing with record cold temps, these milder temps on the way will feel a bit more like summer!

