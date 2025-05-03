Chilean woman with muscular dystrophy becomes face of euthanasia debate as bill stalls in Senate

As a child, Susana Moreira didn't have the same energy as her siblings. Over time, her legs stopped walking and she lost the ability to bathe and take care of herself. Over the last two decades, the 41-year-old Chilean has spent her days bedridden, suffering from degenerative muscular dystrophy. When she finally loses her ability to speak or her lungs fail, she wants to be able to opt for euthanasia — which is currently prohibited in Chile.