The mother of the two children who fell over Gooseberry Falls on Saturday said that both her children “received a miracle” and are recovering at home from broken bones and gashes.

Malerie Silver’s 5-year-old daughter slipped into the river while trying to help her 6-year-old brother who had fallen in. Silver went to help them both out couldn’t pull them from the water’s strong current. She started running and screaming and others joined in to help, she wrote in an e-mail to the Star Tribune.

The girl suffered a broken elbow, finger and nose and needed stitches on her face and hand. The boy had bruises and a gash on his eye lid. Both children were cleared of any leg, spine or head injuries, Silver said. The family is from Lakeville.

“We want to thank everyone who helped my family during this traumatic moment in our life,” Silver wrote on Sunday. “We are forever grateful to everyone who helped!”