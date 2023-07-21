'Children Ruin Everything'

This Canadian series on CW has a simple gist: When couples raise kids while trying to hold to their childless lives, they find that children can ruin everything. For Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams), mom and dad duties mean they have to shed a good chunk of their happy-go-lucky days and reinvent life around their tykes. But it's not all gloom and doom — the 30-minute episodes have plenty of heart and humor. Debuts 8 p.m. Monday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'Big Brother' special

The reality series that follows a bunch of strangers trying to coexist in an isolated home wired with cameras is turning 25 this year. And CBS is celebrating the silver anniversary with an hourlong special that looks back at showmances, rivalries, secrets and twists, unforgettable houseguests and other highlights and lowlights. Season 25, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host, debuts on Aug. 2 and so the special will offer a peek into that, too. 8 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Son of a Critch'

This is another Canadian import, based on the bestseller from comedian Mark Critch. Co-created by Critch and Tim McAuliffe ("The Office," "Last Man on Earth"), it tells "the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s" in St. John's, Newfoundland. Self-deprecation to win friendship is a big part of his limited world in this CW series. Debuts 7 p.m. Monday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'Renovation Resort Showdown'

Four build-and-design duo teams need to transform a dumpy-looking vacation rental property into a luxurious destination before the peak season hits in HGTV's newest competition. And it has to be done in seven weeks on a $100,000 budget. The winning pair will be determined on their creativity and the functionality and quality of their project and get $100,000 and, of course, bragging rights. Debuts 8 p.m. Sunday, HGTV

'Glitch'

If you were among the more than 2 million people who played HQ Trivia on their phones, you may be wondering why the game vanished. Was it due to a) battling egos at the top, b) the audience's fickle nature or c) technical difficulties? This documentary, which originally premiered on CNN this past March, does an excellent job of showing how all three were to blame. Thursday, Max