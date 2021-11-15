COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell "from a great height" and one of them died.
Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.
The children, who reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Expressen tabloid said the children's father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.
