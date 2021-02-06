A missing 1-year-old boy who had been the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe Saturday afternoon after an SUV was stolen in Minneapolis with him in the back seat.

The vehicle, which was stolen from the 4200 block of N. Humboldt Avenue at 12:17 p.m., was located in the 5900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, in Brooklyn Center, about 2:35 p.m. The incident was an auto theft, not a carjacking, police said.

The little boy in the car was identified as Da'Merion Ni'mer White, authorities said.

Police expected to have more information later.

