A child suffered fatal injuries in a Minneapolis apartment early Thursday, prompting police to consider the death suspicious.

Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. to a call for “unknown trouble” to the Riverside Plaza high-rise in the 1600 block of S. 4th Street and located a child under 5 years old in full cardiac arrest, said police spokesman John Elder.

The officers began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until responding medics took over, Elder said.

Two other children at the home were taken into protective custody, he said.

At least one adult was in the home at the time, Elder said.

The spokesman declined to describe the nature of the injuries or identify anyone in the residence at the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood building.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.