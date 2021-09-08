A child was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood on Minneapolis' North Side, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 3:40 p.m. in the area of N. 8th and Aldrich avenues, in a cluster of townhouses and apartment complexes. The child, whose age and gender were not available, was found by emergency responders and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of his or her injuries wasn't immediately known.

No arrests have been announced.

About a half-hour after the incident, a Police Department spokesman said that he was heading to the scene to check in with investigators before releasing any further information.

The incident continued a series of shootings involving young victims since the beginning of the year. According to a Star Tribune database, there have been at least 30 children under the age of 18 who have been struck by gunfire so far this year.

In particular, the shootings of three young victims in the span of several weeks this spring struck a chord in a city traumatized by the pandemic, rising violent crime and the lingering effects of George Floyd's murder.

On April 30, Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was riding in a car with his parents when a gunman's bullet pierced the trunk and struck the little boy in the head. He survived, but has been undergoing physical therapy since then.

On May 15, Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was jumping on a trampoline at a friend's house in the Jordan neighborhood when a car pulled into the alley and someone inside fired several shots at a nearby house. She died May 27 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Six-year-old Aniya Allen died May 19 at North Memorial, two days after she was shot as her mother drove through the intersection of N. 36th and Penn avenues.

An $180,000 reward has been offered for information in connection with the shootings.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany