MILWAUKEE — Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman and her young daughter, killing the child, in Milwaukee.
Authorities say the two were struck by a reckless driver traveling at high speeds on the city's northwest side about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the 7-year-old girl died of her injuries.
