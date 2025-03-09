Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy released after Texas district attorney declines to pursue charges

‘‘She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy,‘’ the lawyers' statement said. ‘’The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy’s face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant.‘’