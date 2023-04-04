LOS ANGELES — Travis Kelce is living his best life: On the heels of winning the Super Bowl and hosting ''Saturday Night Live,'' the Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end will cap his successful string with a music festival this month.

The two-time Super Bowl winner announced Tuesday that he'll host his first-ever festival called ''Kelce Jam'' during NFL Draft weekend. The inaugural event will be held April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a metropolitan area of Kansas City.

The event will feature performances by Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, DJ duo Loud Luxury and Kansas City rap legend Tech N9ne.

''With the draft coming to KC, I think it's perfect timing for me to throw the biggest music festival that's ever come here,'' said Kelce, who believes the festival could lure around 15,000 attendees. ''We'll have some unreal stage productions, Kansas City's best food, tons of attractions and football-related games. This will be a whole lot of fun.''

Kelce said he's taking advantage of his surging popularity after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in February. Last month, he hosted ''Saturday Night Live'' and he co-hosts a flourishing podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles.

In this moment, Kelce is enjoying ''every bit of it'' and feels ecstatic about his upcoming music festival.

''Every door that's been opened because of winning the Super Bowl, I've been running through them,'' he said. ''It's not going to stop anytime soon – especially with Kelce Jam. I think this will be the nail-in-the-coffin for the 2022 season.''

Kelce said he wanted to bring some of his favorite artists including Machine Gun Kelly – who is an Ohio native like himself. He felt inspired to host his own music festival after he attended four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski 's Gronk Beach during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas last year.

''I took note from what Gronk did last year,'' he said. ''I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City. It's a special event for the city to host. … I'm going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me.''