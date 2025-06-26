Chiefs seek extension for Kansas stadium financing, raising possibility of move across state line

LENEXA, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs have requested an extension to an end-of-June deadline for a stadium financing package from the state of Kansas, an indication that the NFL franchise's potential move across the state line from Missouri is a legitimate possibility.
Chiefs president Mark Donovan requested the extension Thursday in a letter to Kansas Senate president Ty Masterson, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. Donovan explained that the Chiefs have made ''significant progress'' on plans for a new stadium development but that more time is needed to ''bring the effort to full fruition.''
The Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council is scheduled to meet July 7 to consider extending the incentive deadline.
''The letter from Mark Donovan indicates that the drive to bring this historic project to Kansas is moving down the field,'' Masterson said in a statement. ''Now that we are in the red zone, this extension will provide stakeholders sufficient time to ensure the ball crosses the goal line.''
The Chiefs and Royals have played for more than five decades at the Truman Sports Complex on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri, where Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium share parking facilities. But leases with Jackson County are due to expire in January 2031, and the two franchises have been trying to plot a course forward for years.
Donovan indicated in his letter to Masterson that Kansas remains an enticing option.
''Together,'' he wrote, ''we have the opportunity to bring the National Football League to Kansas, anchored by a world-class domed stadium, new team headquarters, a state-of-the-art practice facility, and a vibrant mixed-use and entertainment district.''
Last year, Jackson County voters defeated a sales tax extension that would have helped to finance an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium — the home of the Chiefs — and a $2 billion ballpark district for the Royals in downtown Kansas City.