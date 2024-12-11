Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on having to play 3 times in an 11-day span: 'It's not a good feeling'

NOTES: LT D.J. Humphries (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, though he has not been ruled out for Cleveland. ''Every day he's gotten a little better,'' Reid said. ... WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder) could begin practicing soon, Reid said, while declining to put a timetable on it. ''He's chomping at the bit to get out there. But he's got to visit the with doctors and make sure he gets clearance there,'' Reid said. ... CB Steven Nelson came out of retirement to join the Kansas City practice squad this week. He will not play this weekend but could be ready soon. ... K Harrison Butker (knee) will try kicking this week, though Reid was noncommittal on whether he would come off injured reserve. If he's not ready, Matthew Wright would kick against the Browns.