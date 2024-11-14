Chiefs putting kicker Harrison Butker on injured reserve ahead of knee procedure, AP source says

The 29-year-old Butker, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has made as much news off the field as on it this year. In May, he delivered a polarizing commencement address at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas, in which he said — among other things — that most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children, and that some Catholic leaders were ''pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.''