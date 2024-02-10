LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs placed All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney on injured reserve and activated running back Jerick McKinnon on Saturday, finalizing the roster that they will take into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs ruled Thuney out for Sunday's game earlier in the week because of an injury to his pectoral muscle that he sustained in their divisional win in Buffalo. Veteran backup Nick Allegretti will get his second start in a Super Bowl in his place.

McKinnon remains a longshot to play, but the fact that he even put himself in position to be active Sunday is noteworthy. One of the unsung heroes of the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl had surgery in early January to repair a core muscle injury, and few gave McKinnon any chance of making it back to the team this season.

McKinnon is especially useful in the passing game, where he had 25 catches and four touchdowns in 12 games this season.

The Chiefs designated defensive tackle Mike Pennel to be their lone practice squad elevation for the Super Bowl. The 49ers elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from their practice squad.

