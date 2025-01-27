Chiefs look to join the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, Yankees and Michael Jordan with a rare three-peat

As soon as the Canadiens' dynastic run ended, the Islanders started one of their own as the last hockey team to win at least three straight titles. Al Arbour’s squad was led by high-scoring wing Mike Bossy, defenseman Denis Potvin and goalie Billy Smith. The run started with an overtime clincher by Bobby Nystrom against Philadelphia in the 1980 Stanley Cup Final and then they lost only once in three other trips to the Final.