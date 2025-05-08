Chief Justice Roberts says judicial independence is key to checking Congress and the president

BUFFALO — Amid attacks on federal judges who have slowed President Donald Trump's agenda, Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday defended judicial independence as necessary to ''check the excesses of the Congress or the executive.''
''Judicial independence is crucial,'' Roberts, the leader of the Supreme Court and the entire federal judiciary, said at a gathering of judges and lawyers in his hometown.
He described the creation of three co-equal branches of government as the Constitution's one innovation. ''That innovation doesn't work if the judiciary is not independent,'' he said.
The 70-year-old chief justice largely repeated things he has said previously. But his comments, in response to questions from another federal judge, drew applause from the 600 people who gathered to mark the 125th anniversary of federal courts in the Western District of New York.
Asked about comments from Trump and his allies supporting the impeachment of judges because of their rulings, Roberts largely repeated the statement he issued in March. "Impeachment is not how you register disagreement with a decision,'' he said.
Roberts also said he has no plans to retire as he nears the 20th anniversary of his confirmation to the nation's highest court.
His appearance in the city where he was born followed — by less than a week — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's forceful condemnation of attacks on judges.
In a speech to a conference of judges and lawyers in Puerto Rico, Jackson talked about ''the relentless attacks and disregard and disparagement that judges around the country, and perhaps many of you, are now facing on a daily basis.''