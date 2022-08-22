The rock stars of the Minnesota State Fair Poultry Barn
Here we hand the stage to the chickens, with portraits of our fine feathered friends from the elegant Sebright to the sensational Polish cockerel.
Photos by Anthony Soufflé
Star Tribune
September 5, 2022
The fashions at the Poultry Barn often go unnoticed — until now. Here we pause to admire the fluffy legs, wild mullets, brilliant red combs, soft downy breasts, sharp eyes and glossy wings of the farmyard. These top specimens hail from Waconia, Minneapolis, Monticello, Prior Lake, St. Paul, Stacy, Hudson, Wis., and White Bear Lake, shown by newcomers like Kitty Berg of St. Paul and old hands like Adrian Rademacher, in his 52nd year showing. Besides their good looks, the roosters can raise a raucous racket — check out the State Fair crowing contest — and the hens deliver what we need for a delicious breakfast. If you missed the parade of poultry pulchritude this year, be sure and add it to your schedule of events for the 2023 fair. Until then, keep learning, eat well, and do blue-ribbon work.
A Plymouth Rock cockerel shown by Adrian Rademacher of Waconia.
A blue silkie cockerel shown by Ellianna Hink, 12, of Minneapolis.
A Serama cockerel shown by Nancy Kimmer of Monticello.
A Polish cockerel shown by Adrian Rademacher of Waconia.
A Rhode Island Red cockerel shown by Adrian Rademacher of Waconia.
A Cochin chicken shown by Clark Dutton of Hudson, Wis.
A Brahma hen shown by Ian Ulvin of Stacy.
A Cochin chicken shown by Clark Dutton of Hudson, Wis.
A Marans pullet shown by Kitty Berg of St. Paul.
A Polish cockerel shown by Michelle Ulvin of Stacy.
A Sebright shown by Bryan Anderson of White Bear Lake.
A Cochin cockerel shown by Rick Klehr of Prior Lake.
A Cochin pullet shown by Laura Anderson of White Bear Lake.
A Cochin cockerel shown by Rick Klehr of Prior Lake.