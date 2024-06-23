CHICAGO — One of Chicago's most popular tourist attractions known as ''The Bean'' reopened to the public Sunday after nearly a year of renovations and construction.

Construction started in August last year, and fencing around the iconic sculpture limited closeup access to visitors. The work on the plaza surrounding the sculpture included new stairs, accessible ramps and a waterproofing system, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The bean-shaped sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor is formally known as ''Cloud Gate'' and weighs 110 tons (99.8 metric tons).

It's a busy tourist hub near Michigan Avenue, particularly for selfies with its reflective surface inspired by liquid mercury. Views of skyscrapers and crowds are reflected on the Millenium Park sculpture.

''Visitors can once again have full access to Chicago's iconic Cloud Gate by Anish Kapoor,'' city officials said in a Sunday statement. ''Come back and get your #selfie!''