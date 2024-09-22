Wires

Chicago White Sox match the American League record with their 119th loss this season

By The Associated Press

September 22, 2024 at 3:29AM

SAN DIEGO — Chicago White Sox match the American League record with their 119th loss this season.

At least 30 people killed after a methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, state media reports

At least 19 people killed in coal mine 'incident' in eastern Iran, Iranian state TV reports

Israeli military says over 100 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with some striking areas near the northern city of Haifa