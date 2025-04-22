Sports

Chicago White Sox left-hander Martín Pérez has flexor tendon strain

Chicago White Sox left-hander Martín Pérez has a flexor tendon strain, and manager Will Venable said the team expects Pérez will pitch again this year.

April 22, 2025 at 11:19PM

MINNEAPOLOS — Chicago White Sox left-hander Martín Pérez has a flexor tendon strain, and manager Will Venable said the team expects Pérez will pitch again this year.

The 34-year-old left Friday's start at Boston after three innings because of forearm soreness. He was placed on the 15-day injured list a day later with left elbow inflammation and moved to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

''He's continuing to get evaluated,'' Venable said Tuesday. ''We're going to treat him and expect him to pitch later on in the summer.''

Pérez is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four starts for Chicago. He signed a $5 million contract, one-year contract to be part of a young rotation that includes rookies Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, Davis Martin and Shane Smith.

An All-Star in 2022, Pérez is 91-88 with a 4.43 ERA in 273 starts and 45 relief appearances over 14 major league seasons with Texas (2012-18, 2022-23), Minnesota (2019), Boston (2020-21), Pittsburgh (2024) and San Diego (2024).

Venable said catcher Korey Lee, on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle, is continuing to progress and imaging has shown swelling in the ankle is gone. Venable said Lee isn't ready for a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

