Chicago Fire (5-8-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-5-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC and the Chicago Fire meet for a cross-conference contest.

Minnesota United FC is 3-1-1 in home games. Michael Boxall ranks seventeenth in MLS play with four cards, all of them yellow. Minnesota United FC has 34 cards, accruing two red cards.

The Fire are 0-5-3 in road games. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 65 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has six goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Robert Beric has six goals and one assist for Chicago this season. Fabian Herbers has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Chase Gasper.

Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).