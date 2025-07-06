Chicago visits Minnesota after Reese's 24-point showing

Chicago Sky (5-11, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-2, 12-1 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -15.5; over/under is 159.5
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Minnesota Lynx after Angel Reese scored 24 points in the Sky's 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Lynx are 10-0 in home games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with 8.1 boards.
The Sky have gone 3-7 away from home. Chicago is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.
Minnesota averages 85.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 87.7 Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Minnesota allows.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.