Chicago teachers reach contract deal for the first time in more than a decade without a strike

CHICAGO — For the first time in over a decade, Chicago's public school teachers have a new contract without a strike or threat of a walkout. The four-year agreement includes pay hikes, hiring more teachers and class size limits.
While negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union and the district didn't escalate this time, there was unprecedented turmoil surrounding the unusual yearlong talks. The drama included the school superintendent's firing, the entire board resigning and historic elections that tested the union's power.
Now, Chicago faces uncertainty with Trump administration education cuts and looming questions about how the nation's fourth-largest school district will pay for the contract.
The turmoil
While all parties are celebrating the agreement now, there's been no shortage of turbulence.
Perhaps the main reason negotiations didn't devolve into a strike, as was the case in 2019 and 2012, was union ally Mayor Brandon Johnson. A former teacher and CTU organizer, the union helped elect him in 2023.
He spent months trying to oust Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, an appointee of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a public spat.
''All of that chaos and turmoil there clearly dragged down the bargaining and probably shut it down for a fair amount of time,'' said Robert Bruno, a University of Illinois professor of labor and employment relations.