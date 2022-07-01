Phoenix Mercury (9-12, 4-8 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (14-5, 9-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Phoenix looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Sky have gone 7-2 at home. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference averaging 40.7 points in the paint. Emma Meesseman leads the Sky scoring 8.2.

The Mercury have gone 4-8 away from home. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Brianna Turner averaging 7.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 31 the Sky won 73-70 led by 18 points from Courtney Vandersloot, while Tina Charles scored 25 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sky. Meesseman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Turner is averaging 4.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mercury. Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.