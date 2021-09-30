Chicago Public Media and the Chicago Sun-Times have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to "explore joining together" WBEZ-FM 91.5 and the financially struggling daily newspaper under the public radio station's nonprofit parent company.

The letter of intent has been approved by the Chicago Public Media board and Sun-Times ownership, but there is no agreement in place as they pursue a possible merger, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

"This opportunity arrives at an urgent time for local journalism, as newsrooms across the country and in our own region are being diminished or disappearing altogether amid significant disruption in traditional news business models," Matt Moog, CEO of Chicago Public Media, said in the release.

Moog, a Chicago tech entrepreneur who became interim CEO of Chicago Public Radio in October 2020, was elevated to the permanent role by the board Wednesday.

The proposed merger, which was first reported by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder, is a potentially innovative combination as traditional news media struggle to navigate the digital age, and the Chicago market is roiled by ownership changes, downsizing and declining revenue.

The model would create "one of the largest local nonprofit news organizations in the nation," according to the news release, with WBEZ and the Sun-Times continuing to "serve their respective audiences" while sharing content and resources across multiple platforms.

The combined entity would seek funding through audience donations, philanthropic organizations and individual benefactors.

"This will be a new model of local nonprofit journalism, and we anticipate support for this initiative through the generosity of philanthropy, individuals and organizations who share the same belief in journalism's role in having an informed citizenry, connected community and healthy democracy," Moog said.

If a deal is reached, it would move the Sun-Times to a nonprofit model that has been gaining traction as industry revenue continues to decline, following the path of the Salt Lake Tribune, the first major daily newspaper to make the transition in 2019.

"This would allow us to invest in our people, improve the news products we create, and strengthen our digital future," Nykia Wright, CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, said in the release.

As a for-profit newspaper, the Sun-Times has been bleeding red ink for years.

Founded in 1948 by Marshall Field III, the Sun-Times has had a colorful history and a succession of owners over the years, including media baron Rupert Murdoch, who bought it in 1984. Murdoch was forced to sell the Sun-Times in 1986 after acquiring WFLD-Ch. 32 because of Federal Communications Commission cross-ownership restrictions.

In 2009, a group led by former Mesirow CEO Jim Tyree rescued the Sun-Times from bankruptcy, paying $5 million in cash and taking on $20 million in liabilities.

Wrapports, a local investor group headed by tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro, stepped up after Tyree's death to buy the Sun-Times and 38 suburban newspapers for about $20 million in December 2011.

The suburban papers were sold to the rival Chicago Tribune for $23.5 million in 2014. Ferro sold his interests in Wrapports and became chairman and the largest Tribune Publishing shareholder in 2016.

In 2017, an investor group that included the Chicago Federation of Labor bought the money-losing Sun-Times and other assets from Wrapports for $1, after Tribune Publishing was thwarted in its own bid to buy the newspaper by Justice Department antitrust concerns.

"The primary goal of every Sun-Times investor has been to strengthen and secure the future of the paper," said Jorge Ramirez, Sun-Times chairman and the former CFL president. "The right transaction with Chicago Public Media can do that by creating a strong and sustainable Sun-Times for the journalists and for Chicago."

The potential merger comes in the wake of hedge fund Alden Global Capital's $633 million acquisition of Tribune Publishing in late May. More than 40 Chicago Tribune journalists, including many high-profile reporters and editors, accepted a voluntary buyout, leading to a shuffling of talent to fill key vacancies.

At the top of the masthead, Colin McMahon stepped down as editor-in-chief in August and was replaced by Mitch Pugh, who was named executive editor of the Chicago Tribune after eight years in the same role at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina.

On Wednesday, Pugh announced in an email to staff that managing editor Chrissy Taylor was leaving after more than three years in the role and 17 years with Tribune Publishing. Her last day at the newspaper will be Oct. 8.