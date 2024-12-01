Sports

Chicago State visits St. Thomas, looks to break road losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (0-9) at Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 1, 2024 at 8:44AM

Chicago State Cougars (0-9) at Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will attempt to break its six-game road slide when the Cougars play St. Thomas.

The Tommies have gone 2-0 in home games. St. Thomas averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.6.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.9 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State's 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 35.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Tommies.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.6 points for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Things To Do

What is 'lake-effect snow'? Warm air from large bodies of water is the key ingredient

When towns along the Great Lakes get buried in drifts of blowing snow, like several have over the past few days, weather experts start talking about the ''lake effect."

Things To Do

Already buried under snow, Great Lakes region expected to see more stormy weather this week

card image

Sports

USC QB Miller Moss enters transfer portal after losing starting job to Jayden Maiava