Chicago State Cougars (0-9) at Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4)
Chicago State visits St. Thomas, looks to break road losing streak
By The Associated Press
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will attempt to break its six-game road slide when the Cougars play St. Thomas.
The Tommies have gone 2-0 in home games. St. Thomas averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.6.
The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.
St. Thomas averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.9 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State's 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 35.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Tommies.
Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.6 points for the Cougars.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
