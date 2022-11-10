Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Thomas Tommies face the Chicago State Cougars.
St. Thomas finished 10-20 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Tommies averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.
Chicago State finished 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Cougars shot 39.2% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
