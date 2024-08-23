Pro-Palestinian demonstrators voice opposition to war in Gaza as delegates leave DNC

Protesters attempted to call attention to what they see as a lack of Palestinian voices within the arena hosting the DNC. Standing at the edge of the crowd, Lisa Pint, a 61-year-old volunteer wearing buttons in support of the Democratic ticket of Harris and Tim Walz, said she wanted to see the protest as a ''neutral'' observer. But after speaking with an activist, Pint said she'd come to the conclusion that a Palestinian voice should have been represented on the convention stage.