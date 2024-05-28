CHICAGO — Chicago police fatally shot a stabbing suspect and wounded the person he was trying to stab after the suspect refused to drop his weapon, police said.

Officers were patrolling the city's west side about 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a male attempting to stab a male in the street and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, police said.

When the suspect continued the attack, officers opened fire, wounding both the suspect and the victim, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at a hospital, and the other person was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The suspect's name and age were not released.

Two officers were also taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting, and the officers will be placed on administrative duty for at least 30 days, a routine step after shootings involving police officers, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the specifics of the shooting.